Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) to Hold

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on FLUX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Flux Power stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.86. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUX. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Flux Power by 44.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 81.4% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 593,666 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

