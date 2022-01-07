Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) to Hold

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of FURY stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. Fury Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fury Gold Mines by 103.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fury Gold Mines (FURY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.