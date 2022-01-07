Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) to Sell

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.59. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $44.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 103.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

