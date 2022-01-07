Zacks Investment Research Downgrades iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Hold

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $6.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Get iCAD alerts:

ICAD has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of ICAD opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.92 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. iCAD has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles Ross Carter purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $159,761 and have sold 28,750 shares valued at $271,025. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iCAD by 324.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in iCAD by 94,542.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iCAD in the third quarter worth about $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iCAD by 11.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.