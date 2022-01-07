Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) to Sell

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

JMIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

JMIA stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 41,457 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.