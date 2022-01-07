Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) to Hold

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

LMNL opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $3.02. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 654.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 145.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Liminal BioSciences worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.