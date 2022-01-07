Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) to Hold

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Get Textainer Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TGH. TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 41.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textainer Group (TGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.