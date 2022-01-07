Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UWM (NYSE:UWMC) to Hold

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

UWMC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. 49,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. UWM has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $13.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of UWM by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

