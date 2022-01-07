Zacks Investment Research Lowers Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

ALTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of ALTR opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $82.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -859.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 66,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $4,885,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,557 shares of company stock valued at $31,835,239. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

