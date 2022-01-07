Zacks Investment Research Lowers Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15,588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 510.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 445,090 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,468,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 355,092 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 265,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 116,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

