Zacks Investment Research Lowers Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

DQ has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.18.

DQ stock opened at $39.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. The company had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

