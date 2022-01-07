Zacks Investment Research Lowers NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Strong Sell

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

NBEV stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $139.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.01. NewAge has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.80 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NewAge will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NewAge news, Director Ed Brennan purchased 500,000 shares of NewAge stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 90.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 54,386 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 104.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 54,194 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 15.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 36.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

