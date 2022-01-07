Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) to Hold

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVA LTD is a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company’s product portfolio combines hardware and cutting-edge software. NOVA LTD, formerly known as NOVA MEASURING, is based in REHOVOT, Israel. “

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.68. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $69.46 and a 1-year high of $149.15.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.