Zacks Investment Research Lowers Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Sell

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $31.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $147.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.72 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Amundi purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,660,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 196,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after acquiring an additional 160,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,178,000 after acquiring an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 79,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

