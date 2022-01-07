Zacks Investment Research Lowers S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

NASDAQ STBA opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.70.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

