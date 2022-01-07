Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) to “Strong-Buy”

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

ANAB stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.79 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 million. AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $1,184,032.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,586 shares of company stock worth $3,642,855. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

