Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.71 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $60.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.72 million, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.21.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Thoma purchased 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 380,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 51,935 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

