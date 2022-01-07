Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cable One (NYSE:CABO) to Hold

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,149.57.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,677.96 on Wednesday. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,621.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,763.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,863.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One will post 48.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 60.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

