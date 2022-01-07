Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) to “Strong-Buy”

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $176.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Euroseas had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 30.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Euroseas will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Euroseas by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Euroseas by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas in the 3rd quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

