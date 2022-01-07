Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Buy

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. The company operates principally in Germany and the U.S. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is headquartered in the U.K. “

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of FRLN opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $18.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. CHI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 47,638 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.