Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wound Management Technologies Inc. develops and markets wound care products. It develops, markets and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals and clinics. The Company markets collagen-based products for the treatment of pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, surgical wounds, ulcers due to arterial insufficiency, traumatic wounds, first and second degree burns and superficial wounds. It sells and distributes CellerateRX(R) Surgical Activated Collagen(R) Adjuvant as well as HemaQuell(R) Resorbable Bone Hemostat. Wound Management Technologies Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $213.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 2.25. Sanara MedTech has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sanara MedTech will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn M. Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $34,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sanara MedTech by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanara MedTech by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

