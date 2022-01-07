Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $64.40

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.40, but opened at $63.08. Zai Lab shares last traded at $62.15, with a volume of 323 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.87.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.17.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,450. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 232.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,522 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 90.5% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,855 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 21.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at about $58,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

