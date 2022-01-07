Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

ZD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ziff Davis by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,245,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,073,000 after buying an additional 20,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 46.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,434,000 after buying an additional 106,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.58. 1,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $93.78 and a 12 month high of $147.35.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $444.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.32 million.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

