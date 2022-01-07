Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.00.
ZD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZD traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.58. 1,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $93.78 and a 12 month high of $147.35.
Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $444.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.32 million.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
