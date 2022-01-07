Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Update

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ZIJMY opened at $25.61 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82.
Zijin Mining Group Company Profile
