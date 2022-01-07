ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives $59.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 61,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZIM traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 53,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $62.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.51%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.