ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) PT Raised to $40.90

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $38.80 to $40.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.02% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.