ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 242.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $588,779.96 and $56,863.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.44 or 0.00476737 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

