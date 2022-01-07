Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells $260,587.74 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $81,263.00.

ZUO stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,360,000 after buying an additional 295,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,875,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,572,000 after purchasing an additional 400,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,816,000 after purchasing an additional 132,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 4.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,885,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,264,000 after purchasing an additional 79,053 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

