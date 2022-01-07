ZUSD Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $421,450.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00060558 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00070389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.01 or 0.07621634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00074398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,608.74 or 0.99913509 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007851 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.