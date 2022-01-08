-$0.13 EPS Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). BigCommerce posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

BIGC stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.66. 1,542,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,558 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $541,414.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $547,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in BigCommerce by 60.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

