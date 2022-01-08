$0.53 EPS Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Western Union posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 289.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 369,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 274,532 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 352,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 31,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,516,000 after purchasing an additional 298,893 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,934 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WU stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

