$0.80 EPS Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Starbucks reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.69. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 158,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,583,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,182 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

