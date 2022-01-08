$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Scotiabank cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $129,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 81,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.62. 1,348,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.20%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

