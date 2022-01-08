$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.11. Prologis reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.40.

PLD stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.73. 3,449,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $169.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

