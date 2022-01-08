$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.21. 1,684,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,504. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $1,018,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,465 shares of company stock worth $12,538,523 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,239,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

