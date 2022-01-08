$1.70 Million in Sales Expected for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to announce sales of $1.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83 million. electroCore reported sales of $930,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year sales of $5.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 million to $5.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.39 million, with estimates ranging from $10.28 million to $10.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 380.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in electroCore by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 616,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in electroCore by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 59,756 shares in the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

