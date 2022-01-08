$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $7.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.73.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,007. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.38. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $108.95 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.