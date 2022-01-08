1,039 Shares in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF stock opened at $175.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.69. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $163.63 and a 1-year high of $222.22.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

About VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.