10,392 Shares in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Bought by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACAH. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth $725,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,932,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,388,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,830,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,688,000.

NASDAQ:ACAH opened at $9.82 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

