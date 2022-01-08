144 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,620.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,728.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,767.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,008.04.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

