1,572,461 Shares in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,572,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,000. Wheels Up Experience makes up 1.9% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $354,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,058,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 572.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target for the company. Barrington Research cut Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

