$199.15 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post $199.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.60 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $199.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $782.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $776.30 million to $788.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $899.10 million, with estimates ranging from $897.20 million to $901.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,834,000 after acquiring an additional 276,195 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Simmons First National by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,387,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Simmons First National by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,888,000 after purchasing an additional 345,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 47,122.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,925 shares during the last quarter. 24.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $32.08 on Friday. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.