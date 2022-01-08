1MillionNFTs Price Tops $0.78 on Exchanges (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $93,786.24 and $463,821.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00057362 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00077779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.81 or 0.07370478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,804.73 or 0.99923437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00070974 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006986 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

