1ST Source Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,174.44.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,265.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,454.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,436.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

