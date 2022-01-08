$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will post sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. 3,259,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,163,242. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

