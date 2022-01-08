$2.32 Million in Sales Expected for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) will announce sales of $2.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.34 million and the lowest is $2.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year sales of $8.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $8.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.17 million, with estimates ranging from $38.44 million to $39.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

AppHarvest stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,627. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 60.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 42.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 52,617 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 94.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

