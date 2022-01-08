$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to post $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $9.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $197.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $1,186,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

