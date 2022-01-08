21,485 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after buying an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Kroger by 31.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $51,766,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

