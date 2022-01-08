$22.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to post $22.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.41 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $16.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $103.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.70 billion to $103.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $97.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.92 billion to $107.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.2% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.0% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 90,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.96. 3,766,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,759. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

