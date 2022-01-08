2,236 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,236 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,338,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after purchasing an additional 571,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,596,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $525.41 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $741.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $689.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.50.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total transaction of $7,452,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,860 shares of company stock valued at $50,778,844. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

